Patricia Joan Megown
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA

Patricia Joan Megown

March 20, 1937-December 8, 2021

Patricia Joan Megown, 84, of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away December 8th, 2021 at Unity Point, Bettendorf. A private graveside service will be held at St. Paul Memorial Garden in Davenport, with a memorial service for Pat and Don to be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport, or Camp Shalom. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertfh.com.

Pat was born in 1937 to Earl and Ruth Horstmeyer in Hannibal, MO. In 1956, she married James Donald "Don" Megown in Palmyra, MO. Pat retired from the administrative staff at St. Paul Lutheran Church in 1999, where she was also a member. Pat was a member of PEO Chapter LH.

Over her life, she enjoyed volunteering for her churches and community, organizing events, helping people in need, hosting gatherings with family and friends, including an annual 4th of July celebration that included watching fireworks in Middle Park, next to where she and Don lived for over 42 years. She loved camping, walking, skipping stones in Duck Creek with her grandchildren, and reading. Her door was always open to anyone in need of an ear to listen, a place to stay or a warm meal. Over the years, Pat and Don generously provided a comforting place to stay for friends, family, and strangers who became friends.

Survivors include son Dale (Jennifer) Megown of Renton, WA; daughters, Lisa Shoumaker, Davenport, IA and Judith (Darrin) Schneider of Bettendorf, IA; six grandchildren: Mallory (Ben) Megown-Bare, and Corey (Mallory) Megown; Luke Shoumaker and Whitney Shoumaker; Nick Schneider and Kayla (Brandon) Frazier. She is also survived by 14 great-grandchildren and her Chihuahua, Ike.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Leota Roy.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Elliot Galey, Palmer Hills and the Fountains for their wonderful care.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Weerts Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My late husband Jim and I had the pleasure of living next door to Pat and Don while we lived in Bettendorf. A more kind, sweeter, caring person (couple) could not be found. Not only were Pat and Don great neighbors and friends but Pat was also my P.E.O sister. I take comfort in knowing she is now with Don and our beloved Jesus in Heaven. May she rest in peace. Most heartfelt sympathy to Dale, Lisa, Judy and family.
Marj West
Friend
December 21, 2021
Sending my sympathies at this sad time. I have happy memories of time spent at the Megown home with Judy and her wonderful folks.
Laurie Massey
December 14, 2021
