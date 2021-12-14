Patricia Joan Megown

March 20, 1937-December 8, 2021

Patricia Joan Megown, 84, of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away December 8th, 2021 at Unity Point, Bettendorf. A private graveside service will be held at St. Paul Memorial Garden in Davenport, with a memorial service for Pat and Don to be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport, or Camp Shalom. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertfh.com.

Pat was born in 1937 to Earl and Ruth Horstmeyer in Hannibal, MO. In 1956, she married James Donald "Don" Megown in Palmyra, MO. Pat retired from the administrative staff at St. Paul Lutheran Church in 1999, where she was also a member. Pat was a member of PEO Chapter LH.

Over her life, she enjoyed volunteering for her churches and community, organizing events, helping people in need, hosting gatherings with family and friends, including an annual 4th of July celebration that included watching fireworks in Middle Park, next to where she and Don lived for over 42 years. She loved camping, walking, skipping stones in Duck Creek with her grandchildren, and reading. Her door was always open to anyone in need of an ear to listen, a place to stay or a warm meal. Over the years, Pat and Don generously provided a comforting place to stay for friends, family, and strangers who became friends.

Survivors include son Dale (Jennifer) Megown of Renton, WA; daughters, Lisa Shoumaker, Davenport, IA and Judith (Darrin) Schneider of Bettendorf, IA; six grandchildren: Mallory (Ben) Megown-Bare, and Corey (Mallory) Megown; Luke Shoumaker and Whitney Shoumaker; Nick Schneider and Kayla (Brandon) Frazier. She is also survived by 14 great-grandchildren and her Chihuahua, Ike.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Leota Roy.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Elliot Galey, Palmer Hills and the Fountains for their wonderful care.