Patricia O. "Pat" Osborn

July 7, 1932-May 17, 2021

DAVENPORT-Patricia O. "Pat" Osborn, 88, of Davenport, passed away May 17, 2021, at Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme Street.

Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial for Pat will be 2:00 PM Friday, June 11, 2021, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Visitation will be at church, prior to mass from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM.

Memorials may be made to...

Johns Hopkins Medicine for Vascular Dementia Research, The Genesis Foundation to benefit CSU and Medical/Pulmonary Units, or Susan G. Komen.

Patricia Anne O'Donovan was born July 7, 1932, in Washington, D.C. the daughter of Jerome J. and Jane (Hayes) O'Donovan. Attended Georgetown Visitation and graduated from Western High School, Washington, D.C. She was united in marriage to Edward R. Osborn April 21,1956 in Washington, D.C. He preceded her in death December 1, 1999.

Pat worked as an assistant buyer for Julius Garfinckel & Co., in Washington, D.C. prior to moving to Davenport in 1956. She was active in the community serving as Grant Elementary School, P.T.A. President, member of the Junior League of the Quad Cities along with many other volunteer opportunities. In later years Pat worked at Von Maur and Younkers.

Survivors include her children, John (Deborah) Osborn, Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, and Margaret Osborn, Davenport; Granddaughters Delaney Osborn, Burlington, Vermont, and Keeley Osborn, Amherst, Massachusetts; Brother Terrence (D'Ann) O'Donovan, Murrells Inlet, South Carolina; Brother-In-Law Bert Stutz, Mount Airy, Maryland, Nieces, Nephews and very dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sister, Judith O'Donovan Stutz.

Online condolences at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.