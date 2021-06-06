Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patricia O. "Pat" Osborn
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

Patricia O. "Pat" Osborn

July 7, 1932-May 17, 2021

DAVENPORT-Patricia O. "Pat" Osborn, 88, of Davenport, passed away May 17, 2021, at Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme Street.

Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial for Pat will be 2:00 PM Friday, June 11, 2021, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Visitation will be at church, prior to mass from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM.

Memorials may be made to...

Johns Hopkins Medicine for Vascular Dementia Research, The Genesis Foundation to benefit CSU and Medical/Pulmonary Units, or Susan G. Komen.

Patricia Anne O'Donovan was born July 7, 1932, in Washington, D.C. the daughter of Jerome J. and Jane (Hayes) O'Donovan. Attended Georgetown Visitation and graduated from Western High School, Washington, D.C. She was united in marriage to Edward R. Osborn April 21,1956 in Washington, D.C. He preceded her in death December 1, 1999.

Pat worked as an assistant buyer for Julius Garfinckel & Co., in Washington, D.C. prior to moving to Davenport in 1956. She was active in the community serving as Grant Elementary School, P.T.A. President, member of the Junior League of the Quad Cities along with many other volunteer opportunities. In later years Pat worked at Von Maur and Younkers.

Survivors include her children, John (Deborah) Osborn, Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, and Margaret Osborn, Davenport; Granddaughters Delaney Osborn, Burlington, Vermont, and Keeley Osborn, Amherst, Massachusetts; Brother Terrence (D'Ann) O'Donovan, Murrells Inlet, South Carolina; Brother-In-Law Bert Stutz, Mount Airy, Maryland, Nieces, Nephews and very dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sister, Judith O'Donovan Stutz.

Online condolences at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jun. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Visitation
1:00p.m.
St. Anthony Catholic Church
IA
Jun
11
Mass of Christian Burial
2:00p.m.
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Davenport, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I was fortunate to have John and Margaret in my first grade class at Grant School. They were a teacher's perfect dream of great students. Much of the credit must go to their parents who took a very active and constructive part in the activities at the school. Pat simply oozed enthusiasm for learning and quality personal relationships. This was translated into the lives of her children.
Pat Williams
School
June 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results