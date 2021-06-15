Patricia Clarice (Johnson) Petit

May 25, 2021

DAVENPORT-Patricia Clarice (Johnson) Petit, 74, of Davenport, IA, formerly of Rochester, MN, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 after complications due to Alzheimer's.

A native of Hayfield, MN, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Marie (Hartle) Johnson. After graduating from Hayfield High School, she furthered her education at Mankato State University. Pat began her career as an administrative assistant at Duke University Hospital, Durham, NC. She then moved on to her 25-year career of service at IBM. After retirement from IBM, Pat continued to work ten years at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN.

Pat was known for her warm smile, laughter and great sense of humor. She loved shopping for clothes, make-up and jewelry. She had many fond memories of her family at the beach and trips with her close girlfriends.

She is survived by a son, Phillip Lang Richards, Jr. and grand-dog Max of Davenport, IA, a sister, Lori French (Ron Lahr) of Hopkinton, IA and her children, Lane and Abby. She was preceded in death by her husband Ron Petit, and siblings, Randy, Sharmen, and Janice Johnson.

A celebration of Pat's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Czaplewski Family Funeral Home, 501-2nd Street NW, Hayfield, MN 55940.

The family would like to thank the staff at Silvercrest at Garner Farms for the excellent care they provided Pat over the past two years.

To share a special memory or condolence please visit www.czaplewskifuneralhomes.com, Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, 501 2nd Street NW (507) 477-2259.

Blessed be her memory.