Patricia Ann Powell
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021

Patricia Ann Powell

August 10, 1941-February 21,2021

DAVENPORT-Patricia Ann Powell, 79, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021, at the Davenport Lutheran Home.

Per her request, cremation services were provided and there will be no further services.

Patricia was born August 10, 1941, in Bemidji, Minnesota, to William and Helen Carland. She attended Bemidji High and graduated from Davenport High in 1959. After graduating business school, Pat started working at Mel Foster Company in 1960. She worked there for 50 years, retiring in 2010.

She married Les Kuendel on September 23, 1961. They later divorced. She married Lee Powell on October 14, 1989.

Survivors include her husband, Lee Powell, and brother and sister-in-law, John and Mary Carland, and six wonderful cousins.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
What a great person I will miss her
Doug Dau
January 7, 2022
My condolences to Lee.
Ed Kocal
March 7, 2021
