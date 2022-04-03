Patricia L. Ricketts

January 10, 1950-April 2, 2022

DURANT-Patricia L. Ricketts, 72, of Durant, formerly of Davenport, died peacefully Saturday, April 2, 2022 at her home surrounded by family.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Davenport. The family will greet friends and family from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass Tuesday at church. Private family burial will take place at a later date. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family to establish a memorial at a later date.

Patricia Louise Jones was born on January 10, 1950 in Davenport, a daughter of Merle Leo and Vera Marie (Ricke) Jones. She graduated from Assumption High School in 1968. She was united in marriage to Fred A. Ricketts on July 18, 1970. They have shared almost 52 years of marriage together.

Pat worked 33 years at the Rock Island Arsenal, primarily for Army Material Command retiring in 2005.

She was an active parishioner at Holy Family parish, singing the in the funeral choir, helping with funeral luncheons, and prayer shawl ministry. Pat adored her family and created many wonderful memories camping from the Canadian border to Florida. They also enjoyed yearly camping trips to Devil's Lake in Baraboo, Wisconsin.

Survivors include her loving husband, Fred, Durant; children: Angela Ricketts, Davenport, Carrie (Amy) Ricketts Meyer, Morrison, Illinois; grandchildren: Jody Lynn Ricketts, Teresa (Travis) Ricketts Klemme, great-grandchildren: Connor and Naomi Ricketts; siblings: Linda Schumacher, Bettendorf, Robert (Carol) Jones and Kenneth (Judy) Jones, all of Davenport, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by an infant child, Chris, her parents, siblings: Jane Jones, Merle Jones, and Theresa Walljasper. May they rest in peace.

