Patricia A. Rose

September 7, 1937-December 30, 2021

DAVENPORT-Patricia A. Rose, 84, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at her home. Funeral service will be on Friday, January 7, 2021 at 2pm at Weerts Funeral Home; visitation will be before the service beginning at 12pm. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials in Pat's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to Genesis Hospice. The family requests that those in attendance wear a mask.

Pat was born on September 7, 1937 to Alfred and Dorothy (Barton) Brugman in Davenport, Iowa. She graduated from Rock Island High school in 1955. Pat was united in marriage to Dennis L. Rose in Bettendorf. Pat worked in banking at First National Bank in Rock Island, Post Bank Norfolk Naval Air Station, and First of America Bank of Rock Island, for over 35 years until she retired. In her free time, she like to play pinochle with her longtime friends in the "Afternoon Delights" card group. She taught junior bowling at Thirty Lanes Bowling Alley. She also traveled with her family to 18 European countries, Australia, and New Zealand and was always up for another trip. Her absolute favorite pass time though was being a cheerleader in the stands or audience for any event that her kids, grandkids, or great-grandkids were doing.

Pat will be missed by her husband of 63 years; her children: Laura (Lynn) Reth, Mark (Jenni) Rose, and Amy (Joel) Purcell; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law Richard & Cindee (Sharer) Brugman; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, parents-in-law Otis Rose Sr. & Bernice Rose, brother and sister-in-law Michael & Linnea Brugman, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Art Jr. & Bert Rose, and nephew Jeff Brugman.

