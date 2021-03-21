Patricia K. "Patty" Talley

October 6, 1948-December 29, 2020

DAVENPORT-Patricia K. "Patty" Talley, 72, a resident of Davenport, died Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at her home of natural causes. Honoring her wishes the rite of cremation has been accorded.

A gathering to celebrate her life will be held on from 11:00 am-1:00pm, Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries. The family will greet friends immediately following the celebration at Kilkenny's Pub, 300 W. 3rd Street, Davenport. Memorials may be made to Cafe on Vine.

