Patricia K. "Patty" Talley
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

Patricia K. "Patty" Talley

October 6, 1948-December 29, 2020

DAVENPORT-Patricia K. "Patty" Talley, 72, a resident of Davenport, died Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at her home of natural causes. Honoring her wishes the rite of cremation has been accorded.

A gathering to celebrate her life will be held on from 11:00 am-1:00pm, Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries. The family will greet friends immediately following the celebration at Kilkenny's Pub, 300 W. 3rd Street, Davenport. Memorials may be made to Cafe on Vine.

Online condolences may be made to Patty's family by viewing her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street, Davenport, IA
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
