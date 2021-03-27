Patrick Lawrence Coogan

May 21, 1951-March 25, 2021

BETTENDORF-Patrick Lawrence Coogan, 69, of Bettendorf, passed away, March 25, 2021 at his home.

A Celebration of life will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, March 29, 2021 at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Monday. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Muskies, Inc. or UnityPoint Trinity Hospice.

Pat was born on May 21, 1951, in Peoria, Illinois, son of James and Margaret (Herring) Coogan. He was united in marriage to Janet S. Danielson on November 30, 1974 in Fairfield, Iowa.

In his high school years, as a Bettendorf Bulldog, Pat lettered in football, basketball, and track, and was co-captain of the football and basketball teams his junior and senior years. Pat played football for the University of Dubuque his freshman year and graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in Finance and Business Administration. Pat worked for Deere & Co. for 40 years, retiring in 2013. He was on the Board of Directors at Skills, Inc. He had been the President, Vice President and Secretary of the Wild Eagle Lodge Condo Association as well as a volunteer financial consultant for S.C.O.R.E. He was a house manager for Phi Delta Theta and a member of Muskies, Inc. Pat was an avid Iowa Hawkeye, Green Bay Packer, and St. Louis Cardinal fan. He enjoyed spending time muskie fishing, eagle watching and outings on his pontoon boat, MH HOF in Eagle River Wisconsin.

Survivors include his wife Janet; children, Tim (Ryann Anderson) Coogan, Lakewood, Colorado and Sarah (Matt Johnston) Coogan, Asheville, North Carolina; grandchildren, Evan and Miles; and siblings, Barbara (Dan) Doyle, Conway, South Carolina, and James "Dan" (Betty) Coogan of Omaha, Nebraska.

Pat was preceded in death by his parents, and sister Kathleen Coogan.