Patrick D. Sprague

July 10, 1940-January 5, 2022

DAVENPORT-Patrick D. Sprague, 81, of Bettendorf, Iowa, died Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital, Davenport, Iowa.

Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, Illinois, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities. A celebration of life will be held at Palmer Hills Golf Course at a later date. Memorials may be made to King's Harvest Pet Rescue, Davenport.

Patrick Dennis Sprague was born July 10, 1940, in Cuba, Missouri, to Bill and Ruth (Grayson) Sprague. He graduated from Southwest Missouri State, received his MBA from St. Ambrose University, and served in the US Army Reserves. He married Sandra Kellerman on July 4, 1971. He retired as a business teacher at Scott Community College, and previously taught at St. Ambrose. He served three terms as Bettendorf's 4th Ward Alderman, and was known as "The Mayor of the Hamptons." He was a member of St. James Lutheran Church, Bettendorf, loved extensive traveling with his wife, and was proud of his lawn.

Patrick is survived by his wife, Sandra, his daughter, Kris Sprague of St. Louis Park, Minnesota, his brothers, Mike Sprague and his wife Linda of Seattle, Washington, and Dave Sprague and his partner Teri Taylor of Fairview Heights, Illinois; several nieces and nephews; and his cat Piper. He was preceded in death by his son and daughter-in-law, Ryan and Barbie Sprague; his parents; his sister, Sheila Sprague; and his parents-in-law, Erna and Ned Kellerman.

Condolences may be shared at CremationQC.com.