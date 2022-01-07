Menu
Patrick D. Sprague
1940 - 2022
Patrick D. Sprague

July 10, 1940-January 5, 2022

DAVENPORT-Patrick D. Sprague, 81, of Bettendorf, Iowa, died Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital, Davenport, Iowa.

Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, Illinois, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities. A celebration of life will be held at Palmer Hills Golf Course at a later date. Memorials may be made to King's Harvest Pet Rescue, Davenport.

Patrick Dennis Sprague was born July 10, 1940, in Cuba, Missouri, to Bill and Ruth (Grayson) Sprague. He graduated from Southwest Missouri State, received his MBA from St. Ambrose University, and served in the US Army Reserves. He married Sandra Kellerman on July 4, 1971. He retired as a business teacher at Scott Community College, and previously taught at St. Ambrose. He served three terms as Bettendorf's 4th Ward Alderman, and was known as "The Mayor of the Hamptons." He was a member of St. James Lutheran Church, Bettendorf, loved extensive traveling with his wife, and was proud of his lawn.

Patrick is survived by his wife, Sandra, his daughter, Kris Sprague of St. Louis Park, Minnesota, his brothers, Mike Sprague and his wife Linda of Seattle, Washington, and Dave Sprague and his partner Teri Taylor of Fairview Heights, Illinois; several nieces and nephews; and his cat Piper. He was preceded in death by his son and daughter-in-law, Ryan and Barbie Sprague; his parents; his sister, Sheila Sprague; and his parents-in-law, Erna and Ned Kellerman.

Condolences may be shared at CremationQC.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jan. 7, 2022.
So sorry for your loss, Sandy
Marie Randol
January 8, 2022
Pat was a friend to many, and I always enjoyed his welcoming smile and spirit. Sandy, my sympathies and best wishes to you and your family.
John Perdue
January 8, 2022
Kris & Mom, we are all devastated at the loss of Pat/Dad. You have all been a second family to me, it just breaks my heart. He was well loved by everyone, what's bot to love? You are always in my thoughts...much love to you both. Rest in peace Pat
S uzi Abrams
January 7, 2022
Pat was a wonderful person-husband, father, friend...he will be missed by so many. Our deepest condolences, Sandie and Kris. With love, Shelley and Sylvi
Shelley Klaas
January 7, 2022
Kris and Sandie- my thoughts are with you during this difficult time. I enjoyed hanging out with Pat and both of you so much! I don´t have words to express what a great guy he was.
Krista Torgerson
Friend
January 7, 2022
Sympathy to Sandy and Kris and family. So glad we got to celebrate with you all for you wedding anniversary ! Will miss seeing him mowing the lawn! What an inspiration he was to us all. Peace.
Janet Parker
January 7, 2022
