Patsy R. Swanson

April 28, 1936-March 13, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Patsy R. Swanson, 84, of East Moline, Illinois, passed peacefully from this world on Saturday, March 13, 2021, surrounded by loved ones. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and sister.

Patsy enjoyed vacations with her family, bingo with friends, fishing, quilting, sewing, Taco Christmas and all times spent with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Patsy Ruth Murdock was born in Datto, Arkansas, on April 28, 1936, to Eunice (Hays) and Cecil Hadley Murdock. The family later moved to Illinois and eventually settled in East Moline. Patsy was a 1954 graduate of United Township High School. She married Theodore M. Swanson on February 28, 1959; they recently celebrated their 62nd Anniversary. She worked in several positions on Rock Island Arsenal over a 30+ year career and retired in 1988.

She is survived by her husband; daughter and son-in-law, Suzanne and David Apple of Moline; son and daughter-in-law, Christopher and Sara Swanson of Riverside, Iowa; son Douglas "Hadley" Swanson of Rock Island; her brother and sister-in-law the Rev. Cecil and Phyllis Murdock; grandchildren Travis (Abbey) Swanson of Rock Island, the Rev. Eric (Corinne) Swanson of Pekin, Illinois, Justin (Erin) Swanson of Manvel, Texas, Taylor (Ariel Ward) Apple of Rock Island, Kaitlin (Justin Cable) Apple of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Brandon (Amanda) Norris of Davenport, Iowa; and 8 great-grandchildren.

Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and per her desires no services are being held at this time. A memorial will be held at a later date.

