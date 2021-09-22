Patty Weber

January 25, 1946-September 18, 2021

DAVENPORT- A Mass of Christian Burial for Patty Weber, 75, of Davenport, will be 10:30AM Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Visitation will be Friday 4 until 7PM at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church with rosary at 6:30PM. Additional visitation will be held at church Saturday from 9:30AM until the time of the Mass. Memorials may be made to the family to establish a memorial at a later date.

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Patty died Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Trinity-Rock Island following a brief illness. She was surrounded by her adoring family at the time of her passing.

Patricia L. Stahler was born January 25, 1946 in Davenport, a daughter of Carl and Anna (McDonnell) Stahler. She married Dennis R. Weber on November 16, 1963 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Davenport.

Patty worked for many years at Banworth and Udelhoven Furniture Store in Davenport

Patty was deeply devoted to her Catholic faith. She enjoyed many religious pilgrimages to Europe including multiple trips to Medjugorje and Rome. She made thousands of rosaries giving them to family, friends, and strangers alike.

She enjoyed wintering in Alabama the Gulf Shores with Denny and a good glass of wine. Patty cherished her family and enjoyed taking pictures anywhere and everywhere she could.

Survivors include her husband Dennis, Davenport; children and their spouses: Denny (Chrissy) Weber, DeKalb, Illinois, Kari (Clint) Vandemark, Kimberly (Mark) Mirr, and Katie (Jeremy) Shirk, all of Davenport; 18 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; and her large Stahler family of siblings and their families

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Greg Stahler and Carol McClean.

