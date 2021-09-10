Menu
Paul William Bonney
1968 - 2020
BORN
1968
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Paul William Bonney

September 11, 1968-December 19, 2020

DEWITT-Paul William Bonney, 52, of DeWitt, passed away December 19, 2020 in DeWitt. Cremation rites have been accorded and his final resting place is in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may go to Westwing Place in DeWitt.

Paul was born September 11, 1968 in Davenport. He was the son of Paul A. and Colleen M. (Ihrig) Bonney. He loved music; especially Bon Jovi and really enjoyed playing air drums while listening to music in his free time as well as playing bingo. In recent years, he had taken up drawing. He was a sports enthusiast with his favorite teams being the Dallas Cowboys and the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Those left to honor his memory include his father, Paul, sister, Melissa (Chuck) Appleby, niece, Breann Appleby, nephew Bailey Appleby, great niece and nephew, Addi and Sakani and several aunts, uncles and cousins. His mother preceded him in death.

Paul's family would like to give a special thanks to all the health care providers throughout the years; especially Comfort Care of Davenport and Westwing Place in DeWitt.


Published by Quad-City Times on Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Paul was a good friend, he will be missed always. RIP Buddy
Jennifer Miles
Friend
September 12, 2021
