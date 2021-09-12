Paul M. Campbell

September 23, 1968-July 10, 2020

BLUE GRASS-Paul M. Campbell, 51, of Blue Grass, Iowa, passed away on July 10, 2020.

Visitation will be Saturday, September 18, 2021 from 1:00-3:00pm at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory. Burial will be in the Pine Grove Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting his obituary at www.snellzornig.com.

Paul Merrill Campbell was born on September 23, 1968 in Carlsbad, New Mexico, the son of Richard and Sharon (Schunke) Campbell. He was a 1987 graduate of Clinton High School and graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in 1991. He married Staci Schmidt on September 28, 1996 in Waterloo, Iowa.

Paul was involved in management with Walgreens for over 25 years. He worked in Des Moines, Cedar Falls, and many of the various Walgreens stores throughout the Quad Cities. Paul also had his pharmacy tech license.

Paul enjoyed disc golf, tennis, leather crafting, and music.

Paul is survived by his wife: Staci of Blue Grass, Iowa; his son: Ryan Campbell of Blue Grass, Iowa, his mother: Sharon Campbell of Clinton; and his sister: Carrie Campbell of Ely, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his father and a brother: Kurt.

Memorials may be made to the family of Paul Campbell.