Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Paul M. Campbell
1968 - 2020
BORN
1968
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Snell-Zornig Funeral Home
302 3rd Ave S
Clinton, IA

Paul M. Campbell

September 23, 1968-July 10, 2020

BLUE GRASS-Paul M. Campbell, 51, of Blue Grass, Iowa, passed away on July 10, 2020.

Visitation will be Saturday, September 18, 2021 from 1:00-3:00pm at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory. Burial will be in the Pine Grove Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting his obituary at www.snellzornig.com.

Paul Merrill Campbell was born on September 23, 1968 in Carlsbad, New Mexico, the son of Richard and Sharon (Schunke) Campbell. He was a 1987 graduate of Clinton High School and graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in 1991. He married Staci Schmidt on September 28, 1996 in Waterloo, Iowa.

Paul was involved in management with Walgreens for over 25 years. He worked in Des Moines, Cedar Falls, and many of the various Walgreens stores throughout the Quad Cities. Paul also had his pharmacy tech license.

Paul enjoyed disc golf, tennis, leather crafting, and music.

Paul is survived by his wife: Staci of Blue Grass, Iowa; his son: Ryan Campbell of Blue Grass, Iowa, his mother: Sharon Campbell of Clinton; and his sister: Carrie Campbell of Ely, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his father and a brother: Kurt.

Memorials may be made to the family of Paul Campbell.


Published by Quad-City Times on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Snell-Zornig Funeral Home
302 3rd Ave S, Clinton, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Snell-Zornig Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Snell-Zornig Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
So very sorry to hear of Paul's passing. I wish you, Staci, the very best life has to offer and will keep you in mind and in prayer.
Mary Beth, RN
September 28, 2021
Staci, I am so sorry for your loss. I have kept you and Ryan in my thoughts and prayers and wish you peace and comfort at this most difficult time.
Joanne Burns
Friend
September 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results