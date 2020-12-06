Paul Edward McDaniel

August 21, 1936-November 29, 2020

Paul Edward McDaniel was born August 21, 1936 in West Frankfort to Eugene McDaniel and Lala Fox McDaniel. He graduated from West Frankfort High School in 1954, where he starred in various plays. Following graduation, he joined the US Army.

Paul married Shirley Nichols McDaniel in 1959 and Ruby Ribley in 1989. In 1962, he and dear friend, Ray "Ole" Ohrstrom helped establish Adel Wholesalers in Bettendorf, IA, where he worked until his retirement in 1999.

He attended various Churches of Christ and actively served the community through them. Additionally, Paul volunteered for Hospice, VA Hospitals, and Head Start. Later, he was employed as a caregiver for Our Directions.

A wonderful father and grandfather, he was cherished by his nieces and nephews that saw him not only as an uncle, but as a father figure.

He loved fishing, the Chicago Bears, the Chicago Cubs, and most of all, spending time with his family. He was passionate about politics and ran for county assessor in the Quad Cities. He will be remembered for his kindness, humor and generosity.

Survivors include daughters, Denise Lagrone, (Craig) Dawn McDaniel Graff, Dana Foster (Dennis), son-in-law, Jeff Bargo and step-daughter, Stacy, Grandchildren, Eric, Lindsey, Alberto, Austin; Ellie, Sammie; Timothy, Josh, Tyler, Megan, Felisha, Faith; Jordan, Madison, and one great grandson on the way. Siblings: Sandra Sweetland, Harold McDaniel, Gary McDaniel.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Bill, Donald, Joe, Phyllis, Jerry, Barbara, wives and grandson, Joel Lagrone.

He will be laid to rest in the Tower Heights Cemetery, West Frankfort, IL in a private ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, Paul requested donations be made to "Felisha's Fund", to care for his special needs granddaughter. For donation details, please contact his daughters through Facebook.