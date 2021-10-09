Paul "Dutch" Herrig

April 24, 1933-October 6, 2021

DAVENPORT-A Mass of Christian Burial for Paul "Dutch" Herrig, 88, of Davenport, will be 10:30a.m. Monday, October 11, 2021 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Davenport. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 until 4p.m. at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Additional visitation Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass in the gathering space at church. Burial will be 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. If joining the family, please be at the funeral home by 11:00 a.m. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Victory, Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, or a charity of your choice.

Mr. Herrig died October 6, 2021 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Paul was born on April 24, 1933 in LaMotte, Iowa, a son of Michael and Catherine (Moran) Herrig, and attended Holy Rosary High School. He proudly served in the Army (1953-1955) during the Korean War.

He graduated from Loras College, Dubuque. Dutch enjoyed a 36-year career teaching at all three Davenport public high schools, retiring in 1998.

With the love and support of Arlene, the best gift they gave to their children was passing on their unwavering Catholic faith and trust in God.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Mary Arlene; children: Lisa (Rich) Cooksey, Paul (Katy) Herrig, Amy (Doug) Valentine, Laura (Deacon Bob) Shaw, Pete (Lisa) Herrig, Karen Herrig, and Mike (Wendy) Herrig; 22 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a son, Adam, and daughter-in-law, Joan.

The Herrig family would like to thank the staff at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Genesis Visiting Nurses, and all the staff at Genesis East for all the loving and compassionate care shown to Paul.

A complete obituary may be viewed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.