Paul J. Thornbloom

March 11, 1938-November 12, 2020

MOLINE-Paul J. Thornbloom, 82, Moline, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Unity Point Trinity, Rock Island. Visitation is 6:30 to 8:00PM Sunday at Van Hoe Funeral Home. All attendees are required to wear face coverings. Private services will be held and burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the Paul Thornbloom Memorial.

Paul was born on March 11, 1938 in Moline, the son of Axel and Dorothy (Fanning) Thornbloom. He graduated from United Township High School Class of 1955. Paul worked for the Railroad prior to joining the US Army. He married Sandra Huggins on August 13, 1960 in East Moline. Sandra died March 7, 1993. He began his career of over 40 years with John Deere as a Methods Clerk at the Harvester Works on September 1, 1959. Subsequently, he held a variety of positions at Deere & Company, the Spreader Works and the Welland, Ontario, Canada Factory. Paul returned to the Quad Cities and Deere & Company in August of 1974 when he was appointed Coordinator, Consumer Products Distribution Services. Paul retired on March 31, 2000 as the Manager, Complete Goods Services. Paul was a classic car enthusiast and had a 1959 Chevrolet Impala and a 1973 Buick Riviera. He was a member of Short Hills Country Club, having served as president and on the financial committee. He was a member of the NRA and enjoyed golfing and travel.

Survivors include his grandchildren, Kaitlyn Kirkhove and Donovan Kirkhove, both of Annawan, son-in-law Don Kirkhove, Annawan and his significant other, Marty Lewis, Moline.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his daughter Kris, his parents and brothers, Gary and Richard.

