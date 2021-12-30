Paul J. Lasack

June 26, 1926-December 26, 2021

Paul J. Lasack, 95, of Oxford Junction passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at the Clarence Nursing Home.

His funeral mass will be held on Monday, January 3, 2022 at 11:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oxford Junction with a visitation prior to his service from 9:00-11:00 am. Burial will be at Mayflower Cemetery in Oxford Junction with military honors. Dawson Funeral Services of Oxford Junction is caring for his family.

Paul Joseph was born on June 26, 1926 in Jones County to Joseph and Anna (Nolan) Lasack. He graduated from Oxford Junction High School. After graduating he was enlisted in the United States Air Force and was based out of San Antonio, Texas. While in the Air Force he played on their baseball team traveling all over the country. On March 2, 1957 he was united in marriage to Mary Cook at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Delmar. He was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church and served on many committees and was a CCD instructor for many years. He was a past president of the Oxford Junction High School Athletic Boosters, School Board, the Jones County Cattleman Board, as well as being in the Cattleman's Hall of Fame.

Those left to cherish his memories are his children Barbara Burmeister of Lost Nation, Paula (Tom) Davis of Grimes, Owen (Colette) Lasack Smithville, MO, Jim (Lola) Lasack of Oxford Junction, Joanne (Brian) Swanson of Coal Valley, IL, Steve (Lisa) Lasack of Deerfield, WI, Nancy (Rich) Shapiro of Glenview, IL, Sharon (Chris) Bentrott of Blaine, MN; 21 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren, with one on the way and a sister-in-law Shirley Gorzney of Calamus.

Preceding him in death are his parents, his wife Mary, son Brian, son-in-law Tim Burmeister, sister Rosine Reginnitter.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oxford Junction, Oxford Junction Fire, or Oxford Junction Ambulance. Cards of condolences may be directed to Dawson Funeral Services Attn: Paul Lasack Family Po Box 258 Wyoming, Iowa 52362. Online condolences may be left for his family at www.dawsonfuneral.com.