Paul W. Munden

June 12, 1954-March 17, 2021

SAN ANTONIO, TX-Paul W. Munden, 66, of San Antonio, Texas, formerly of Davenport, died Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Paula J. Baber Hospice House in Fort Dodge, Iowa.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 12:00 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021 at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family.

Paul was born June 12, 1954 in Centerville, Iowa, a son of John and Alberta (Bales) Munden. He married Donna Wigger April 5, 1974 in Eldridge. She preceded him in death January 11, 2021. They celebrated 47 years of marriage.

Paul was a graduate of St. Ambrose University. He was the owner/operator of a guitar repair shop.

Those left to honor his memory include sons: Jeremy (Dawn) Munden of Fort Dodge, Iowa and Dan (Katy) Munden of San Antonio, Texas; grandchildren, Luke and Abi Munden and James Munden; his mother, Alberta Munden of Davenport; sister, Deanna (Chester) Shaffer of Davenport; nieces and nephews, Samuel (Jodi) Shaffer, and Erin (Ryan) Proksch. He was preceded in death by his father, John Munden, and wife, Donna.

Online condolences may be made to Paul's family by viewing her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.