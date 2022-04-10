Paul Rock

November 14, 1959-April 8, 2022

Paul Rock, 62, of Grand Mound, Iowa, passed away peacefully Friday, April 8, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family, following a year-long battle with cancer.

Paul was born November 14, 1959, to Larry and Marilyn (Green) Rock in DeWitt, Iowa. After graduating from Calamus High School, he began farming on the family farm with his parents. He was also locally famous as a disc jockey with Night Players and Company, playing dances every weekend for 15 years. Paul was united in marriage to Rebecca Haack on August 5, 1989, at Sts. Philips & James Catholic Church, Grand Mound. The couple resided in Grand Mound, on the family farm, where they raised their kids.

Paul was an active member of Sts. Philip & James Catholic Church in Grand Mound. He was a fixture of many organizations in the community, including the fire department, telephone board, school board, and parish council. He was also a member of the Eastern Iowa Threshers Association, where he enjoyed showcasing early farming equipment and practices. He enjoyed collecting toy tractors and model railroad trains.

He is survived by his wife, Becky; his children, Melanie of North Liberty, Andrew (fiancée Mikaela Crossen) of Grand Mound; siblings, Lori (Gerry) Stamp, Dave (Kendra) Rock, and Linda (Mark) Selby; father-in-law, Meryle Haack; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and mother-in-law, Eunice Haack.

Visitation will be from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m. Monday, April 11, 2022, at Sts. Philip & James Catholic Church, Grand Mound. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 12, in the church, the Rev. Fr. Francis Odoom officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Grand Mound.

Arrangements are in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, Grand Mound. Condolences may be expressed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com