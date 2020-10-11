Penny Morgan

August 10, 1958-October 4, 2020

CORINTH, MS-Penny Morgan, 62, of Corinth, MS died Sunday, October 4th, 2020 at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth.

A private burial will be held in Davenport, IA

Penny was born August 10th, 1958 in Oelwein, IA to Ken and Phydallis Fascher.

She was a 1976 graduate of Davenport Central High School

In 1978 she married Jim Morgan, they later divorced.

Penn held a variety of administrative positions throughout her career in Davenport and Rochester, NY.

In 2002 she moved to Corinth, MS where she met the love of her life, Charlie. They enjoyed eating out and visiting the gambling casinos in the area. Penny would make a yearly trip to Iowa to visit her family and friends.

Penny is survived by her partner, Charlie Borden, brother, Scott Fascher, sister-in-law, Donna Fascher, niece and nephews, Lisa Morarend, Mike Fascher, and Bill Fascher and six great-nieces and nephews, along with her dear friends, Jennifer, Becky, and Jeannie.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Jim Fascher.