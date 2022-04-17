Perry Oslund Hedberg

February 6, 1925-April 11, 2022

Perry Oslund Hedberg, age 97 of Arden Hills, MN, passed away April 11, 2022. He grew up in Davenport. He was a Navy Veteran of WWII. He worked in Christian Publications for his career. Preceded in death by his wife, Jane of 70 years; parents, C. Perry and Rosa; brother, Willard. Survived by his children, John (Michele), Wendy, Peter (Diane) and Kerstin Leonard (Mark); 10 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and sisters, Carolyn, Mary Alice and Nancy. Memorial Service 11 am Friday, April 22 at Community of Nations Church, 2025 Skillman Ave W, Roseville, MN. Service can be viewed through www.communityofnationschurch.com and click the Sunday Services Zoom Link. Private Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Community of Nations Church.

Roseville Memorial Chapel 651-631-2727