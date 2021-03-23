Perry V. Stock

January 24, 1947-March 21, 2021

DAVENPORT-Perry V. Stock, 74, of Davenport passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Hope Creek Care Center E. Moline, IL. Cremation will be done with private family services. His final resting place will be with his wife at the National Cemetery Rock Island, IL. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice or Hope Creek Care Center.

Perry was born January 24, 1947 in Davenport, IA to Paul & Amoura (Dooley) Stock. He was united in marriage to Janice Van Cleve on May 9, 1980 in Davenport. She preceded him in death on June 13, 2011.

Perry enjoyed the outdoors fishing and hunting, was a Chicago Bears fan, and enjoyed a good western movie.

Survivors include: 4 sons Patrick Stock, DeWitt, IA, Nathan (Jenifer) Stock, Davenport, Toad (Rose) Stock, Davenport, and Joshua (Michelle) Driver, Walcott, IA; 12 grandchildren Cassie, Kassy, Kayla Melton, Kloe, Bridget, Abigail, Kayla Batzkiel, Sunny, Sabrina, Paige, Joey, and Nick; 5 great grandchildren; 3 sisters Linda Tripaldi, NC, Sandy Jorgensen, Davenport, IA, Susan Souder, AZ; 1 brother Rodney Stock, LeClaire, IA .

Perry was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.