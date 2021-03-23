Menu
Perry V. Stock
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Perry V. Stock

January 24, 1947-March 21, 2021

DAVENPORT-Perry V. Stock, 74, of Davenport passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Hope Creek Care Center E. Moline, IL. Cremation will be done with private family services. His final resting place will be with his wife at the National Cemetery Rock Island, IL. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice or Hope Creek Care Center. Online condolences can be shared at www.rungemortuary.com.

Perry was born January 24, 1947 in Davenport, IA to Paul & Amoura (Dooley) Stock. He was united in marriage to Janice Van Cleve on May 9, 1980 in Davenport. She preceded him in death on June 13, 2011.

Perry enjoyed the outdoors fishing and hunting, was a Chicago Bears fan, and enjoyed a good western movie.

Survivors include: 4 sons Patrick Stock, DeWitt, IA, Nathan (Jenifer) Stock, Davenport, Toad (Rose) Stock, Davenport, and Joshua (Michelle) Driver, Walcott, IA; 12 grandchildren Cassie, Kassy, Kayla Melton, Kloe, Bridget, Abigail, Kayla Batzkiel, Sunny, Sabrina, Paige, Joey, and Nick; 5 great grandchildren; 3 sisters Linda Tripaldi, NC, Sandy Jorgensen, Davenport, IA, Susan Souder, AZ; 1 brother Rodney Stock, LeClaire, IA .

Perry was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 23, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My best friend growing up. Rest in peace
Rick McKee
March 27, 2021
God bless that man!! He was so awesome!! Glad I met you guys at an early age. I'm going to miss him as much as my Daddy!! Take care of your family...JOSH!!
Karol J Castel
March 24, 2021
So sad I remember all the good times that I had with him God Bless
Dan Dooley
March 24, 2021
Rodney, im sorry to hear of your family's loss of Perry. Its been so many years since your sisters cheered us on at Monroe School baseball games. May God grant the entire Stock family peace and comfort in this difficult time.
DANA LARSON
March 23, 2021
My deepest condolences for your family grief. Perry was a good man and always spoke of the importance of his family. I always enjoyed working with Perry, especially his candor and willingness to offer suggestions to improve things. Vic
Vic Schelin
March 23, 2021
