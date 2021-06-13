Peter "Pete" M. Macias

March 4, 1919-June 10, 2021

BETTENDORF-Peter "Pete" M. Macias, 102, of Bettendorf, formerly of Davenport, died Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Iowa Masonic Home in Bettendorf.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11am Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Visitation will be 9am - 11am at church, Wednesday. Memorials may be made to the family for Beverly's care. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport is assisting the family.

Pete was born March 4, 1919, in a boxcar in Holy City, Bettendorf, Iowa, a son of Manuel and Guadalupe (Perez) Macias. He married Beverly Bennett April 21, 1971. Pete was a machine operator at IH Farmall for 37 years.

Pete was an altar boy at Our Lady of Lourdes and a member of Sacred Heart Cathedral. He and Beverly participated in couple's archery at Davenport Valley Archery. He was a scout leader for Boy Scout Troop 660. Music was his passion; he played a bass fiddle in many local jazz bands. Pete loved singing in the senior choir at CASI; volunteered over 10,000 hours with Retired Senior Volunteer Program in Iowa; and was one of the founding members of the former Mexican American Organization. Pete was a most humble, beautiful man, who cherished his family, especially his grandchildren.

Those left to honor Pete's memory include his wife, Beverly, Bettendorf; brother, Rummy (Ruth) Macias, Florida; brother-in-law, Homer Diaz, Indiana; children: Leigh Reitz, Mary (David) Charlton and Andy Macias, all of Davenport; 14 grandchildren: Gina, Tina, Dina, Tony, Taleigha, Kelsey, Kerri, Gabe, Mary, Chris, Scott, Tahsha, Tonya, and Manuel; 30 great-grandchildren; 9 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Lupe; father, Manuel; son, David Macias; brothers: Rudy, Roy and Manuel; sisters: Louise, Lenore, Mary, Lupe; and son-in-law, Jerry Reitz.