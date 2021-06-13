Menu
Peter M. "Pete" Macias
Peter "Pete" M. Macias

March 4, 1919-June 10, 2021

BETTENDORF-Peter "Pete" M. Macias, 102, of Bettendorf, formerly of Davenport, died Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Iowa Masonic Home in Bettendorf.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11am Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Visitation will be 9am - 11am at church, Wednesday. Memorials may be made to the family for Beverly's care. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport is assisting the family.

Pete was born March 4, 1919, in a boxcar in Holy City, Bettendorf, Iowa, a son of Manuel and Guadalupe (Perez) Macias. He married Beverly Bennett April 21, 1971. Pete was a machine operator at IH Farmall for 37 years.

Pete was an altar boy at Our Lady of Lourdes and a member of Sacred Heart Cathedral. He and Beverly participated in couple's archery at Davenport Valley Archery. He was a scout leader for Boy Scout Troop 660. Music was his passion; he played a bass fiddle in many local jazz bands. Pete loved singing in the senior choir at CASI; volunteered over 10,000 hours with Retired Senior Volunteer Program in Iowa; and was one of the founding members of the former Mexican American Organization. Pete was a most humble, beautiful man, who cherished his family, especially his grandchildren.

Those left to honor Pete's memory include his wife, Beverly, Bettendorf; brother, Rummy (Ruth) Macias, Florida; brother-in-law, Homer Diaz, Indiana; children: Leigh Reitz, Mary (David) Charlton and Andy Macias, all of Davenport; 14 grandchildren: Gina, Tina, Dina, Tony, Taleigha, Kelsey, Kerri, Gabe, Mary, Chris, Scott, Tahsha, Tonya, and Manuel; 30 great-grandchildren; 9 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Lupe; father, Manuel; son, David Macias; brothers: Rudy, Roy and Manuel; sisters: Louise, Lenore, Mary, Lupe; and son-in-law, Jerry Reitz.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Sacred Heart Cathedral
422 E. 10th Street, Davenport, IA
Jun
16
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Sacred Heart Cathedral
422 E. 10th Street, Davenport, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So very sorry for your loss. Thoughts, hugs and prayers coming your way
Marcia Lorenz
Other
June 13, 2021
Dear Pete always expressed friendship and caring as an RSVP volunteer in whatever he did.
Marcia Cook
Work
June 13, 2021
