Peter Reiss

September 23, 1925-November 1, 2020

Peter Reiss, 95, of Davenport, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 in Davenport. Funeral services will be Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10 am at The Runge Mortuary. Visitation will be Thursday from 4-6 pm at the mortuary. His final resting place will be in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Kidney Foundation.

Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.

Peter was born in Romania on September 23, 1925. He was the son of Phillip and Veronika (Henres) Reiss. He married Rosina Reichert on August 20, 1949 in Austria. She preceded him in death on March 13, 2003.

He had worked for McCarthy Home Improvements, Central Engineering Company and for Baker Construction prior to his retirement. He was a member of the German American Club, Local Labor Union 309 and St. Mark Lutheran Church.

Those left to honor his memory include his daughter in law, Deena Reiss, Davenport and a grandson, Arron (Chelsey) Reiss, South Carolina.

In addition to his parents, sons, Phillip and Christian, granddaughter, Kristian Reiss and a sister, Rosina Pinzhoffer preceded him in death.