Menu
Search
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Peter Reiss

Peter Reiss

September 23, 1925-November 1, 2020

Peter Reiss, 95, of Davenport, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 in Davenport. Funeral services will be Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10 am at The Runge Mortuary. Visitation will be Thursday from 4-6 pm at the mortuary. His final resting place will be in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Kidney Foundation.

Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.

Peter was born in Romania on September 23, 1925. He was the son of Phillip and Veronika (Henres) Reiss. He married Rosina Reichert on August 20, 1949 in Austria. She preceded him in death on March 13, 2003.

He had worked for McCarthy Home Improvements, Central Engineering Company and for Baker Construction prior to his retirement. He was a member of the German American Club, Local Labor Union 309 and St. Mark Lutheran Church.

Those left to honor his memory include his daughter in law, Deena Reiss, Davenport and a grandson, Arron (Chelsey) Reiss, South Carolina.

In addition to his parents, sons, Phillip and Christian, granddaughter, Kristian Reiss and a sister, Rosina Pinzhoffer preceded him in death.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Quad-City Times on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.