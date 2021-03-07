Menu
Phil Schwister
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Rufus King High School
FUNERAL HOME
Cunnick-Collins Mortuary - Davenport
1200 E. 39th St.
Davenport, IA

Phil Schwister

February 3, 1945-March 4, 2021

BETTENDORF-Phil Schwister, 76, of Bettendorf, IA died March 4. He was born to Richard and Luella Schwister on February 3, 1945 in Milwaukee, WI. He graduated Rufus King High School in 1962, served in the Air Force, and graduated college with a business degree.

In 1980 he moved to Bettendorf, IA as the salesperson and branch manager for Cochrane Compressor in Rock Island for 33 years. Phil was self-motivated, and a tremendously hard worker.

He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Davenport, and member of Tips Club of Moline. He volunteered at the Boys and Girls Club, and when his children were younger they were all active members of Indian Guides and Princesses with his name fitting perfectly; Bald Eagle.

His joys were woodworking, golfing, watching the Iowa Hawkeyes and Green Bay Packers, playing cards (especially bridge), traveling, telling a story, musicals, and dancing. Most of all, he loved cheering for his children and grandchildren in their athletics and beyond.

He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Ann Schwister; daughter, Julie Grothusen, son-in-law Mike, and grandchildren Cole and Ally; son, Jeff Bayer, daughter-in-law Lisa Bayer, and grandchildren Dylan and Max; and Phil's two sisters, Peggy Schwister and Annette Knueppel, brother-in-law Tom; brother-in-law Rev. Jim Layman, his wife Kay; brother-in-law Rev. David Layman, his wife Pam; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, grandnieces, grandnephews, and friends.

His favorite song was Louis Armstrong's "What a Wonderful World," and when his family thinks of him no longer suffering, they see the trees of green and red roses too.


Published by Quad-City Times from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2021.
Cunnick-Collins Mortuary - Davenport
Phil was a homework helper for the boys and girls club, and there was a little boy who was very shy of men, because his family situation had not exposed him to good men. Phil took this little boy under his wing, and after two years of coming to Phil, this little boy, who had walked in with his head down and was very timid had changed to a confident 4th grader who came into the homework room with clear eyes, head up, and confidence. I knew we had achieved success when he counseled another little one, saying, "that´s OK about being scared, I used to feel like you did, but I don´t anymore." Phil directly changed the course of this young mans life, and it was purposeful, because we had worked to deliberately build confidence with the example of what a good man was. Phil - a good man, who found a good woman, Ann, and made lives better. Can´t say anything more than that. He will be missed.
Beth Tinsman
March 8, 2021
Ann, Julie, and Jeff and family, You all are in my thoughts and prayers. Phil was a wonderful man. Myself and the rest of the kids on Oxford were blessed to have him around. He cared for us, made us laugh, and made us better kids. Thank you for sharing this wonderful man with us. God bless!
Craig Collins
March 7, 2021
Ann - We were so sorry to hear of Phil's passing. We will greatly miss him at our Fountains' gatherings. The smile on his face and his telling of stories made him a joy to be around. His obituary was very good, especially telling of his memberships and joys in life. Marilyn, especially, liked his favorite song and knowing that he now sees the trees of green and red roses too.
Marilyn and Grant
March 7, 2021
