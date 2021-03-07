Phil Schwister

February 3, 1945-March 4, 2021

BETTENDORF-Phil Schwister, 76, of Bettendorf, IA died March 4. He was born to Richard and Luella Schwister on February 3, 1945 in Milwaukee, WI. He graduated Rufus King High School in 1962, served in the Air Force, and graduated college with a business degree.

In 1980 he moved to Bettendorf, IA as the salesperson and branch manager for Cochrane Compressor in Rock Island for 33 years. Phil was self-motivated, and a tremendously hard worker.

He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Davenport, and member of Tips Club of Moline. He volunteered at the Boys and Girls Club, and when his children were younger they were all active members of Indian Guides and Princesses with his name fitting perfectly; Bald Eagle.

His joys were woodworking, golfing, watching the Iowa Hawkeyes and Green Bay Packers, playing cards (especially bridge), traveling, telling a story, musicals, and dancing. Most of all, he loved cheering for his children and grandchildren in their athletics and beyond.

He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Ann Schwister; daughter, Julie Grothusen, son-in-law Mike, and grandchildren Cole and Ally; son, Jeff Bayer, daughter-in-law Lisa Bayer, and grandchildren Dylan and Max; and Phil's two sisters, Peggy Schwister and Annette Knueppel, brother-in-law Tom; brother-in-law Rev. Jim Layman, his wife Kay; brother-in-law Rev. David Layman, his wife Pam; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, grandnieces, grandnephews, and friends.

His favorite song was Louis Armstrong's "What a Wonderful World," and when his family thinks of him no longer suffering, they see the trees of green and red roses too.