Philip T. Brown
FUNERAL HOME
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

Philip T. Brown

February 17, 1951-June 2, 2021

Funeral services celebrating the life of Philip T. Brown, 70, of New Port Richey, Florida and formerly of Davenport, Iowa, will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Burial will be in Fairmount Cemetery, Davenport. Visitation will be from 4-7pm Friday at the funeral home. There will be additional visitation on Saturday from 10 until 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family.

Mr. Brown passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at his home in New Port Richey surrounded by family.

Philip Todd Brown was born on February 17, 1951 in Welton, Iowa, the son of Arline (Schaff) and Joseph Thomas Brown, Sr. He was united in marriage to Penny Rae Gilmore on October 16, 1971. She preceded him in death on April 2, 2019.

Philip worked at Oscar Mayer retiring in the early 2000's. Philip and Penny retired to Florida in 2012. He enjoyed scratch-off lottery tickets, playing euchre with his brothers, meeting with Oscar Mayer retirees on Wednesday at Harlans, and many Jimmy Buffet concerts with family.

Survivors include his children, Travis Brown and Missy Brown, both of New Port Richey; grandchildren, Skyler Brown, Samantha Brown, Josh Brown, Jackson Brown, Michael Arcarola, Brian Arcarola, and Andrea Arcarola; siblings: Kathleen (Ronnie) Dankert, Chris Brown, Tim (Patty) Brown, Danny Brown, Carol Brown, and Jim (Patty) Brown; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Jo Brown, Deb Brown, Roxanne Isham, Denise (Greg) Stoffer, Kim (Tom) Campbell, Rob (Cindy) Gilmore, and Mark (Karen) Gilmore, and many beloved nieces, nephews.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, siblings: Bill (Nancy) Brown, Tom (Jeannine) Brown, Terry Brown, Pat Brown, and Michael Brown, a brother-in-law, Jim Isham, and nephews: Jason Brown, Jeremy Brown, and Brady Gilmore.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street, Davenport, IA
Jun
12
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street, Davenport, IA
Jun
12
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street, Davenport, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
