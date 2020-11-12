Phyllis J. Hildebrand

October 27, 1933-November 4, 2020

Phyllis J. Hildebrand, 87, of Middleton, WI, originally of Davenport, IA, passed away on November 4, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Cunnick Collins Mortuary. Visitation will be held at 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. Private burial will take place at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be left to Agrace Hospice in Madison, WI. Online condolences may be expressed at www.cunnick-collinsmortuary.com

Phyllis was born on October 27, 1933 in Davenport, IA to Clarence and Mildred (Brockman) Hildebrand. She began working at St. Luke's Hospital (now Genesis Health System) as a dietary assistant when she was 17 years old, retiring from the hospital in the early 90s.

Phyllis enjoyed all the simple things in life. Some of her favorite moments were spent with her family, playing cards, board games, working puzzles and watching TV. Her Chicago Cubs baseball team was her all time love - GO Cubbies!

Survivors include: niece, Terri (Chase) and husband Tim Bakken, with whom Phyllis resided since her sister Patsy's passing in 2015. Nieces Lu, Colette, Jayne, Shelly, Julie. Nephews Bob and Steve. Many great and great-great nieces and nephews. Sister-in-law Pat Hildebrand (Clarence, Jr's wife) and brother Larry Hildebrand of FL.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Clarence Hildebrand, Jr, sister Patsy Chase & husband Fred Chase, sister-in-law Maggie Hildebrand, niece Debbie Hildebrand, and nephew James Cain.

Phyllis had a wonderful long life and she will be greatly missed.