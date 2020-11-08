Menu
Phyllis Marie Clapp
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020

Phyllis Marie Clapp

January 29, 1928-November 5, 2020

DEWITT-Phyllis Marie Clapp, 92, died November 5, 2020, at Iowa River Hospice, Marshalltown.

She was born January 29, 1928, the youngest of 13 children to the late Walter and Daisy (Hodgson) Berry. Phyllis married Donald L. Clapp, Sr., November 11, 1946, and they owned and operated Don's Electric, DeWitt. He preceded her in death in 1992.

Her family includes children, Donald, Deborah and Dianne; six grandchildren, a deceased granddaughter and twelve great-grandchildren A family service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, at Elmwood Cemetery, DeWitt and streamed at Schultz Funeral Homes facebook page.

A complete obituary may be viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Service
11:00a.m.
Elmwood Cemetery,
, DeWitt, Iowa
