Thomas Joseph Bribriesco Jr., 70, of Davenport, IA, died Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Genesis East in Davenport. Arrangements: Mississippi Valley Cremation & Direct Burial, Moline.

Deon A. DeWitt, 47, of Maquoketa, died Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawath. Arrangements: Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa.

Mary Jeanne Schawl Dodds, 90, of St. Augustine Florida and Clinton, Thursday, March 24, 2022 in St. Augustine. Arrangements: Camanche Chapel Snell-Zornig.

Sean Gaylord, 23, of Rock Island, died Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Davenport, Iowa. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Alfred "Ted" Olson, 84, of Davenport died on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Arrangements: Weerts Funeral Home.

Richard W. Ryan, 80, Eldridge, died Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Genesis Medical Center East in Davenport. Arrangements: Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport.

Donald H. Smith, 93, of Rock Island, died Thursday May 24, 2022 at UPH Trinity, Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Ruth M. Sturms, 87, Muscatine, died Friday, March 25, 2022. Arrangements: Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services, Muscatine.