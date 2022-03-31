Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
John Allan Albaugh, 81, of Tipton, died at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Arrangements: Fry Funeral Home, Tipton.

Eva Lucille Guthrie, 89, died Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Hope Creak Care Center. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Christina "Tina" Kloss, 70, of Davenport, died , March 29, 2022 at her home. Arrangements: Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home.

Phillip M. Meredith-Langdon, 34, of Le Claire, died Sunday, March 27, at home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Joseph D. Rebholz, 76, of Hampton, died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

James W. Schnitzer, 72, of Rock Island, died Wednesday March 30, 2022 at his home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Peter M. Soble, 80, of Moline, died Saturday, March 26, 2022, at his residence. Arrangements: DeRoo Funeral Home, Moline.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 31, 2022.
