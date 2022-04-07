Menu
FUNERAL HOME
Carson & Son Funeral And Cremation Services
318 West Pleasant Street
Maquoketa, IA

Leslie Rose Berhenke, 60, of Milan, died Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at her home. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home.

Tammy S. Jones, 60, of Moline, died Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at her residence. Arrangements: Mississippi Valley Cremation and Direct Burial, Moline.

Charlotte McCardell, 86, of Rock Island, died Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Myra Praught, 81, of Woodbine, KS, died Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Generations, Rock Island. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

John D. Roth, 91, of Le Claire, died Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Janice D. Ruggeberg, 74, of Maquoketa, died Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the Jackson County Regional Health Center in Maquoketa. Arrangements: Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa.

Donald V. Sutton, 88, died Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Ridgecrest Village in Davenport. Arrangements: Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport.

Helen M. Whitmore, 96, of Hillsdale, died Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Hillcrest Home, Geneseo. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel.


Published by Quad-City Times on Apr. 7, 2022.
