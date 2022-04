Kathleen DeShane, 78, of Orion, died Friday, April 15, 2022 at home. Arrangements: Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.

Robert James Duncan, 89, of Ainsworth, died Saturday, April 16, 2022, at his home. Arrangements: Iowa Cremation.

Donna M. Farus, 72, of Davenport, died Saturday, April 16, 2022. Arrangements: Weerts Funeral Home.

Marcella Grchan, 100, of East Moline, died Friday, April 15, 2022, in Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Sheila C. Grothusen, 84, of Bettendorf, died Friday, April 15, 2022 at The Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary.

Donald Mattke, 93, of Maquoketa, died Monday, April 11, 2022, at Clover Ridge Place in Maquoketa. Arrangements: Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa.

Charlotte F. Molloy, 85, of Davenport, died Saturday, April 16, 2022 at The Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary and Crematory.

Rodger D. O'Kane, 67, of Rock Island, died Friday, April 15, 2022, at his home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

H. Rex Scranton, 89, of Coal Valley, died Saturday, April 16, 2022, in his home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Coal Valley.

Robert "Bob" Vize, 75, of Bettendorf, died Friday, April 15, 2022 at Trinity Medical Center, Rock Island. Arrangements: Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home.