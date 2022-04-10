Ralph E. Bennett

December 4, 1926-April 5, 2022

The journey of Ralph E. Bennett, 95, ended peacefully on April 5, 2022, surrounded by family. Per his wishes, the rite of cremation will be accorded, with inurnment at the National Cemetery, Rock Island, Illinois. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or the Rocky Mountain Conservancy.

Ralph was born December 4, 1926 to Maurice A and Wilhelmina D. (Mangels) Bennett, Sr. He quit high school to join the war effort during WWII and was a proud WWII Navy veteran. He retired from Alcoa after 36 years of service. Ralph was a lifetime member of the Loyal Order of Moose, Davenport Lodge 28; a Past Governor, District President, State President and Deputy Supreme Governor of Mooseheart of the Iowa-Eastern Nebraska Moose Association.

Ralph and his wife, Doris, explored the lower 48 extensively, enjoyed many Canadian Provinces, and traveled the Alaskan Highway to Alaska. He loved the open road and the great outdoors.

Ralph is survived by his loving wife of nearly 68 years; sons, Dale and Paul; daughters, Cynthia and Gail; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, John, Maurice and William. May they rest in peace.

"When I come to the end of my road and the sun has set for me, miss me but let me go. This is a journey all must take, each will go alone. Miss me but let me go. My soul is free and mine was a life well lived."

The family of Ralph Bennett is especially grateful to Dr. Satti and nurse Eva for the care given during this difficult time. We are forever grateful for the wonderful services Genesis Hospice Care provided.

