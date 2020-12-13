Ralph E. Morris

January 25, 1933-December 10, 2020

Ralph E. Morris, 87, of LeClaire, Iowa; passed peacefully on December 10, 2020 with his family by his side.

Ralph was born on January 25, 1933 to Chester and Edna Morris. Ralph married Donna Mae Forari on August 7, 1954 and spent nearly 65 years of raising their children, grand-children, and great-grand-children together. Ralph enjoyed attending his families' school and sporting events, working hard, camping, hunting, fishing, a good competitive game of Sequence and Spades, horse-shoes, listening to country music, and working in his vegetable garden with the kids. The family looked forward to the annual cross-country camping trip. Ralph was just a call away for a friend in need and he never knew anyone who wasn't his friend.

Those left to honor his memory his Children Dave (Kathy), Fulton, Il, Bryan, LeClaire, Ia, Shelly Uhde (Mark) Albany, Il, nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; siblings June Morris-Miller, Betty Dunkin, Larry and Arthur Morris; along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Donna; daughter Cynthia Teeters (Tom), parents, siblings: Chester, Martha, Butch, Shirley, Tudie, and Irene.

Due to COVID restrictions, services will be private. There will be a livestreaming of the service on the Weerts facebook page on Monday, December 14 at 10am. Burial will be at the Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials in Ralph's name may be made to Clarissa C Cook Hospice House.

