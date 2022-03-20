Ramona Jensen

February 2, 1931-February, 23, 2022

DEWITT-Ramona Jensen, 91, of DeWitt, passed away peacefully February, 23, 2022, in her home.

Ramona was born February 2, 1931, in Elmwood, Nebraska, to Watson and Alpha (Andrews) Jones. She attended Elmwood High School. Ramona married Ernest Jensen on December 31, 1948, residing in Avoca, Nebraska. In 1960, they moved to DeWitt, Iowa, where they raised their family and Ramona furthered her education at Jane Lamb Hospital in Clinton, Iowa, receiving certification as an X-Ray technician. She worked at Jane Lamb for more than a decade. After moving to Hastings, Nebraska in 1975, Ramona worked selling hearing aids in order to get her pilot's license and purchase an airplane. The couple retired to Mountain Home, Arkansas in 1988. Ernest preceded her in death in 2007. Ramona returned to DeWitt in 2017 to be near family.

Ramona enjoyed knitting afghans and blankets for her grandchildren. She loved spending time with her family, especially "game day" watching football and cheering on favorite teams. She also loved gardening and had an extensive collection of lilies around her home.

She is survived by her daughter, Jackie (Merv) Hassebrock of DeWitt, and son-in-law, Steve Grant; 6 grandchildren, Kristin (Troy) Plummer, Wade Smith, and Shayna Stevens, Chip (Jessica) Chaon, Lee (Carissa) Hassebrock, and Abe (Katie) Hassebrock; great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Connie Christine Grant.

A private family service will be held.

Arrangements are in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt. Condolences may be expressed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.