Randall B. Dickey

February 26 1931 - October 12, 2020

Randall B. Dickey, 89, of Charlotte, Iowa passed away Oct. 12, 2020. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Randall was born Feb. 26, 1931, to Randall Sr. and Ruby (Beeby) Dickey in Charlotte, Iowa.

Randall was a lifelong resident of Charlotte where he worked closely with his father and son on the family farm. He started and ran Randall Dickey Trucking for many years, prior to selling the business. Spending time with his family brought him great joy, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Randall is survived by his wife Mary Ruth (Cleary) Dickey, his children Patti (William) Van Slingerlandt, Janice (Dave) Fuller, Mary Jo (Gary Brunscheen) Dickey, Steve (Tracy) Dickey as well as 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter Donna Stolk.

