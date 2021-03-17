Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Randall W. Brandt
1917 - 2021
BORN
1917
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Randall W. Brandt

June 26, 1917-March 13, 2021

DAVENPORT-Randall W. Brandt, 103, of Davenport passed away Saturday March 13, 2021 at Genesis East Medical Center. Private services will be held with burial to follow in Pine Hill Cemetery. Memorials can be made to Boys Town or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be shared at www.rungemortuary.com.

Randall was born June 26, 1917 in rural Scott County, IA. He married Nellie Mohr on September 9, 1961 in Davenport. She preceded him in death in 2012.

A WWII Veteran, Randall served at the Battle of the Bulge, and ultimately at the Rock Island Arsenal for over 30 years. Randall was a fan of all types of racing, and enjoyed riding Indian motorcycles across the country. He and his wife traveled the world extensively.

Survivors include his cousin and caregiver Don (Janet) Brandt, their family, and other extended family.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by The Runge Mortuary and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
So sorry for your loss. Thankyou for Serving our Country RIP! Mr.Brandt
Pat Schuldt Doerscher
March 18, 2021
Mr Brandt has been a neighbor of ours for many years. We enjoyed talking with him. He loved our motorcycle. He was very interesting. Will truly be missed. R.i.p Randy with your Nellie.
Sharon Hofeldt
March 18, 2021
Thank you for your service! Godspeed to you.
Kevin Bloomer
March 18, 2021
Mr. Brandt was my Dad's boss at the RI Arsenal. Richard "Red" Graff was his name.He sent cards to my dad and visited him too. He was kind and had a lot of stories to share. I appreciated his kindness.
Rebecca Hill
March 17, 2021
I'm so fortunate to have visited with Randall the last time I was in Iowa. What a sweet and interesting man. He was my Mother's cousin. The last of their generation. Rest In Peace, Sweet Randall.
Mollie Rognlie Jacques
March 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results