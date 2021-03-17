Randall W. Brandt

June 26, 1917-March 13, 2021

DAVENPORT-Randall W. Brandt, 103, of Davenport passed away Saturday March 13, 2021 at Genesis East Medical Center. Private services will be held with burial to follow in Pine Hill Cemetery. Memorials can be made to Boys Town or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be shared at www.rungemortuary.com.

Randall was born June 26, 1917 in rural Scott County, IA. He married Nellie Mohr on September 9, 1961 in Davenport. She preceded him in death in 2012.

A WWII Veteran, Randall served at the Battle of the Bulge, and ultimately at the Rock Island Arsenal for over 30 years. Randall was a fan of all types of racing, and enjoyed riding Indian motorcycles across the country. He and his wife traveled the world extensively.

Survivors include his cousin and caregiver Don (Janet) Brandt, their family, and other extended family.