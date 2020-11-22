Randall D. Buss

August 9, 1958-November 17, 2020

EAST MOLINE-Randall D. Buss, 62, of East Moline, passed away of Covid-19 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Genesis Illini Medical Center in Silvis.

Randy was born August 9, 1958 in Moline, the son of Alvin and Ruth (Overett) Buss.

Randy was born August 9, 1958 in Moline, the son of Alvin and Ruth (Overett) Buss. He graduated from UTHS and earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Illinois. Mr. Buss worked as an engineer at the Cordova Nuclear Power Plant and later as a Root Cause Analyst at nuclear power plants in numerous states.

Randy sang bass in the church choir for many years whenever he was back in East Moline. He helped on several church committees over the years and most recently served as a Deacon. He was a kind and thoughtful person whose friendliness led to conversations with lots of people. His unique personality will be missed by his church family and friends.

His interests were broad, but he especially enjoyed genealogy, tracing the family's ancestors and locating new cousins in this country and abroad. Randy was always reading about a variety of subjects with favorites being history, archeology, science fiction, and space exploration. A great one to have on your Trivia team, he could answer tough questions on geography, history, and pop culture. He was a very enthusiastic member of the National Space Society, always attending their annual International Space Development Conferences. We could count on Randy to come along on a dark night for comet searching and star gazing.

Randy enjoyed traveling solo, with family, and with groups. He visited his sister Charlyn in Washington, DC numerous times and frequently accompanied his brother Don on bicycling junkets to the Chicago area, West Coast, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Canada, and France. These trips always included stops at multiple bookstores and hobby shops. He frequently bicycled on the local Quad City trails, particularly along the Mississippi, and wouldn't have missed these recent warm day opportunities. His travels also took him farther away to Alaska and Hawaii, as well as overseas to Europe, especially Great Britain, the Mediterranean, and South Africa where he had relatives. We will continue to enjoy his beautiful photographs.

Survivors include his siblings, Charlyn Buss (Tom Schum), Falls Church, VA and Donald (Aneita) Buss, Bettendorf, IA. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Stephen. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.