Randall V. Juhl
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schultz Funeral Home - DeWitt
722 8th Street
DeWitt, IA

Randall V. Juhl

January 24, 1954-September 23, 2021

GRAND MOUND-Randall V. Juhl, 67, of Grand Mound, Iowa, passed away peacefully at home, Thursday, September 23, 2021.

Randy was born January 24, 1954, to Virgil and Ruth (Dirgo) Juhl in Audubon, Iowa. He was married to Marilyn Frances Burke. They were blessed with 2 sons, John and Will. Randy worked as a Union Local 150 heavy equipment operator.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Grand Mound Community Center from 4:00 p.m. until the Keg runs out.

Arrangements are in care of Schultz Funeral Home, Grand Mound. Visit www.schultzfuneralhomes.com for a full obituary.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m.
Grand Mound Community Center
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Schultz Funeral Home - DeWitt
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
