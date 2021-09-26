Randall V. Juhl

January 24, 1954-September 23, 2021

GRAND MOUND-Randall V. Juhl, 67, of Grand Mound, Iowa, passed away peacefully at home, Thursday, September 23, 2021.

Randy was born January 24, 1954, to Virgil and Ruth (Dirgo) Juhl in Audubon, Iowa. He was married to Marilyn Frances Burke. They were blessed with 2 sons, John and Will. Randy worked as a Union Local 150 heavy equipment operator.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Grand Mound Community Center from 4:00 p.m. until the Keg runs out.

Arrangements are in care of Schultz Funeral Home, Grand Mound. Visit www.schultzfuneralhomes.com for a full obituary.