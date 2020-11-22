Menu
Randol D. White
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020

Randol D. White

December 29, 1938-November 16, 2020

BETTENDORF-Randol D. White, 81, of Bettendorf, Iowa passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020. He will be laid to rest at Davenport Memorial Park. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Randol was born December 29, 1938 in Palmer, Tennessee to Noah and Clarcie White. On July 1, 1961, he married the love of his life, Kay Peters, in Davenport, Iowa. They went on to enjoy 59 years of marriage. Randol retired from John Deere Harvester Works in 2003 after 46 years of service. He was a very devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

Survivors include his wife, Kay White; sons, Scott (Kim) White, Steve (Robyn) White, and Brian (Pam) White; grandchildren, Michael (Becca) White, Nicholas (Emily) White, Austin White, and Kiersten (Kris) Klabunde; and great-grandchildren, Ian, Aidan, and Gabe; and sisters, Margaret Tuggle, Odell Whitlow, and Joyce Nolan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Harold and twin brother, Crandel.


Published by Quad-City Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
