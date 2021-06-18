Randolph A. "Randy" Griffith

August 12, 1948-June 15, 2021

DAVENPORT-Memorial services celebrating the life of Randolph A. "Randy" Griffith, 72, of Davenport, will be 1pm, Monday June 21, 2021 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Visitation will be from 11am until time of service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to American Kidney Fund.

Randy passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Randy was born August 12, 1948 in Rock Island, a son of Neal and Bernadette (Schaecher) Griffith. He graduated from Assumption High School and St. Ambrose College. Randy was united in marriage to Roxanne Brown on June 6, 1970 and later to Eva (Haynes) Saxton on March 18, 2000 in Bettendorf.

Randy owned and operated several local businesses over the years including taverns Randy's Ponderosa, Floyd of Rosedale, and the Backside in Davenport, Randy's BP/Amoco in Rapids City and Bettendorf Storage and RV Parking.

Randy was a man of many nicknames including "Rudy", "Sports Guy", and "Big Daddy. He enjoyed golfing and had two holes-in-one at Duck Creek Golf Course. He was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and made many summer trips with his family to Busch Stadium. In his younger years he played in softball.

Surviving are his wife Eva; children: Tina (Brad) McDermott, Christopher (Stacey) Griffith, Kerri (Stephen) Griffiths, all of Davenport, Bradley Griffith, Iowa City, Becki (fiancé Mike) Griffith, Davenport, Tiara Griffith, Davenport; step-children: Nichelle Whigham, Las Vegas, Sarah (Chad) Waldoch, Fargo, North Dakota, Joy Moore, and Jam'e Saxton, both of Davenport, many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings Neal (Carolyn) Griffith, Bettendorf, Micky (Jerry) Anderson, Bettendorf, Tammy (C.J.) Basler, Michigan, David (Sherrill) Griffith, South Carolina

He was preceded in death by daughter Tracy Stuckel-Gonzalez and brother, Daniel Griffith.

Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.