Ray Douglas
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Ray Douglas

March 29, 1935-December 8, 2021

Ray Douglas, 86, of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away surrounded by family on December 8, 2021, at Genesis Medical Center, Davenport. A visitation will be held at Runge Mortuary in Davenport, Iowa, on Monday, December 13, 2021, from 5 - 7 p.m. In addition, a graveside service will be held at Sheridan United Methodist Church, northeast of Grinnell, Iowa, on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 1 p.m. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.

On March 29, 1935, Ray Douglas was born in Poweshiek County, Iowa, to Maurice and June (Andes) Douglas. Ray attended Brooklyn High School and William Penn College. He then enlisted in the US Army. Ray married Sally Heishman of Malcom, Iowa, on February 22, 1959, in Sheridan Township. Ray was a District Sales Manager with Moorman's Livestock Feed Company. They started their family in Brooklyn, Iowa, moving to Newton and then settling in Bettendorf, Iowa, in 1973. Upon retirement from Moorman's Feed, Ray worked at the Eldridge Coop and Wilson Trucking. Spending time with and harassing his grandchildren was one of Ray's passions. In addition, Ray enjoyed working on his 1948 Ford, collecting coins, playing cards, and watching the I-74 bridge construction project.

Ray is survived by his wife, Sally (Heishman); son Greg Douglas, wife Sandy and grandkids Sophia and Drew; daughter Michelle Douglas and husband Dave Crawford; daughter Angela Musal and grandsons Michael and Nathan; and daughter Kim Douglas. Also surviving Ray, are his three sisters Grace LaKose (twin), Janice Douglas, and Marian Kay Rohm. Ray is preceded in death by his parents Maurice and June Douglas and his three brothers Loren, Maurice Jr., and Gene. Memorials may be made to the Honor Flight of the Quad Cities www.honorflightqc.org or the Pleasant Valley Education Foundation www.pleasval.org.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA
Dec
18
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Sheridan United Methodist Church
northeast of Grinnell, IA
Funeral services provided by:
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
So sorry to hear about Uncle Ray. He will be missed. Sending hugs and prayers to Aunt Sally and the rest of your Family. I am sure my Dad was there to greet him when he got to Heaven... Heaven gained a great one!
Cheryl Douglas Banzhaf
Family
January 3, 2022
One80 Intermediaries, Inc.
December 13, 2021
Connie and family offer their sympathy to the Douglas family. Bob sold feed for Moorman's under Ray for many years.
Family of Bob Madden
Friend
December 13, 2021
Berkley Integrated Solutions
December 13, 2021
We´re thinking of the whole family and wishing you all peace.
Ellis family
December 12, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I knew Ray for many years. He was a good man.
Brian Boeh
December 12, 2021
