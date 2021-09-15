Menu
Raymond David "Ray" Cady
FUNERAL HOME
DeJong-Greaves Celebration of Life Center - Blondeau St.
917 Blondeau Street
Keokuk, IA

Raymond "Ray" David Cady

July 1, 1938-September 12, 2021

KEOKUK-Raymond "Ray" David Cady, 83, of Keokuk, formerly of Davenport, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at River Hills Village in Keokuk, Iowa.

Ray was born on July 1, 1938, in Keokuk, the son of John and Velma (Rose) Cady. He was united to Mildred Louise Baldwin in Keokuk, and after her passing, he married Betty Brackenbury. They were later divorced but remained best friends.

Ray worked for Harmon Glass for over 30 years, before retiring to Keokuk. He was an active member of Healing Streams Church in Keokuk, serving God faithfully and bringing his family to the Lord. He enjoyed fishing, and his favorite hobby was golfing.

Ray is survived by three children: Rodney Cady, Debra (Donald) Lane, and Dennis (Gloria) Cady, all of Davenport, Iowa; two step-sons: Harry (Kathie) Brackenbury of Keokuk and Terry (Deborah) Brackenbury of Hamilton; ten grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Ray is preceded in death by his parents; his wives Mildred and Betty; his daughter Barbara Wylie; his sister Verona Cady; and six brothers: Gene, John, Roger and Omer Cady, Clyde "Jack" Malmgren and Nelson "Bud" Malmgren.

Funeral Services will be held at 4 pm on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home in Keokuk. Burial will be held at Rock Island Arsenal Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 2 to 4 pm directly before the service.

Memorials may be directed to Healing Streams Church in Keokuk.

Tributes and condolences may be left at www.dejongsfuneralhome.com.

DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home of Keokuk is in charge of arrangements.


Published by Quad-City Times on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sponsored by DeJong-Greaves Celebration of Life Center - Blondeau St..
Raymond was a good friend and we enjoyed fishing together and golfing. Love and will miss him. See you soon Raymond. You made it home
James Austin
Friend
September 18, 2021
I had a foot race with Ray on the 13th hole. Also a wrestling match in the middle of the fairway on the 18th hole. He cleaned my clock both times. Was with him when he shot 69. Man we had fun! Last time we saw him he made a point of saying " I love you guys". RIP Ray, we love you too.
Dave Tillotson
Friend
September 17, 2021
Our group played golf with Ray every Saturday for many years. Great memories of those times and his personality and infectious laugh. Everyone enjoyed him. Rest in peace, my friend.
Bud Huney
Friend
September 17, 2021
My Condolences with Ray's Passing. Have a lot of great memories from years past. Worked together back in the 60's and at Harmon. Fun Guy,
Axel Nielsen
Work
September 15, 2021
