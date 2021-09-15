Raymond "Ray" David Cady

July 1, 1938-September 12, 2021

KEOKUK-Raymond "Ray" David Cady, 83, of Keokuk, formerly of Davenport, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at River Hills Village in Keokuk, Iowa.

Ray was born on July 1, 1938, in Keokuk, the son of John and Velma (Rose) Cady. He was united to Mildred Louise Baldwin in Keokuk, and after her passing, he married Betty Brackenbury. They were later divorced but remained best friends.

Ray worked for Harmon Glass for over 30 years, before retiring to Keokuk. He was an active member of Healing Streams Church in Keokuk, serving God faithfully and bringing his family to the Lord. He enjoyed fishing, and his favorite hobby was golfing.

Ray is survived by three children: Rodney Cady, Debra (Donald) Lane, and Dennis (Gloria) Cady, all of Davenport, Iowa; two step-sons: Harry (Kathie) Brackenbury of Keokuk and Terry (Deborah) Brackenbury of Hamilton; ten grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Ray is preceded in death by his parents; his wives Mildred and Betty; his daughter Barbara Wylie; his sister Verona Cady; and six brothers: Gene, John, Roger and Omer Cady, Clyde "Jack" Malmgren and Nelson "Bud" Malmgren.

Funeral Services will be held at 4 pm on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home in Keokuk. Burial will be held at Rock Island Arsenal Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 2 to 4 pm directly before the service.

Memorials may be directed to Healing Streams Church in Keokuk.

Tributes and condolences may be left at www.dejongsfuneralhome.com.

DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home of Keokuk is in charge of arrangements.