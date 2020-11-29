Raymond G. Lohse, Jr.

April 5, 1952 - November 25, 2020

Davenport - Raymond G. Lohse, Jr., 68, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away after a brief illness on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center, East Campus, Davenport, with loved ones by his side.

Private family inurnment will be at Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island, IL. A Celebration of Raymond's life will be at a later date. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Ray was born April 5, 1952 in Rock Island, IL, to Grace DeSchepper Lohse and Raymond "Sonny" Lohse. Ray started working at the age of 16 spending most of his career operating the family business, Lohse Automotive and Service Automotive Warehouse.

Ray married Sara Lofgren on November 21, 1992. They later divorced, but remained close taking trips together, and enjoying retirement.

Ray was a voracious reader, with a zest for all genres. He loved to travel and was always planning the next trip. Ray was brilliant, and a magnetic story teller who valued humor and his friends.

He is survived by his sister, Susie Lohse Hicks, and her husband Ronald, of Fishers, IN; nieces, Ashley Hicks, Fishers, and Lindsay Hicks, Indianapolis, IN; and close friend, Sara, Moline, IL.

