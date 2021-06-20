Raymond "Ray" Eugene LaFrentz, II

May 25, 1955-June 17, 2021

Raymond "Ray" Eugene LaFrentz, II, 66, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 17, 2021 while visiting a friend in Mountain Home, Arkansas.

Ray was born May 25, 1955 in Davenport, Iowa to Raymond and Edna LaFrentz. He was united in marriage to Cindy Springmeier May 28, 1976.

Ray worked as a diesel mechanic with Twin Bridges before joining the Pleasant Valley School District as Director of Operations, retiring in 2019 after 41 years of service. He enjoyed spending time with his family, driving cross-country and camping out west, riding motorcycles and UTV's, flying RC airplanes, and all things mechanical and techy.

Those left to honor his memory include his loving wife of 45 years, Cindy, and their children: Austin LaFrentz, Bettendorf, Renee (Jake) Hidy, Berthoud, Colorado, and Brian (Kaylin) LaFrentz, Le Claire; granddaughter, Elliana; his Mother-in-law; Loretta Springmeier; his sisters; Debi Olson, Greensboro, North Carolina and Kay (Barry) Pence, Rock Island; a brother-in-law; Mike Henning, Davenport; his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; Debbie (Bud) Friedholdt, Carmel, Indiana, Bob Springmeier, Davenport, Ron (Linda) Springmeier, Lake in the Hills, Illinois, Judy (Ed) Langford, and John (Ngoc) Springmeier, all of Davenport; and loving extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother John LaFrentz.

Funeral Services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Ray will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Bettendorf. Visitation will be Friday, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, with a vigil service at 6:00 p.m. There will be additional visitation prior to mass at church from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. John Vianney Church and Susan G. Koman. Honoring his wishes, inurnment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.