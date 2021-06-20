Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Raymond Eugene "Ray" LaFrentz II
FUNERAL HOME
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

Raymond "Ray" Eugene LaFrentz, II

May 25, 1955-June 17, 2021

Raymond "Ray" Eugene LaFrentz, II, 66, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 17, 2021 while visiting a friend in Mountain Home, Arkansas.

Ray was born May 25, 1955 in Davenport, Iowa to Raymond and Edna LaFrentz. He was united in marriage to Cindy Springmeier May 28, 1976.

Ray worked as a diesel mechanic with Twin Bridges before joining the Pleasant Valley School District as Director of Operations, retiring in 2019 after 41 years of service. He enjoyed spending time with his family, driving cross-country and camping out west, riding motorcycles and UTV's, flying RC airplanes, and all things mechanical and techy.

Those left to honor his memory include his loving wife of 45 years, Cindy, and their children: Austin LaFrentz, Bettendorf, Renee (Jake) Hidy, Berthoud, Colorado, and Brian (Kaylin) LaFrentz, Le Claire; granddaughter, Elliana; his Mother-in-law; Loretta Springmeier; his sisters; Debi Olson, Greensboro, North Carolina and Kay (Barry) Pence, Rock Island; a brother-in-law; Mike Henning, Davenport; his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; Debbie (Bud) Friedholdt, Carmel, Indiana, Bob Springmeier, Davenport, Ron (Linda) Springmeier, Lake in the Hills, Illinois, Judy (Ed) Langford, and John (Ngoc) Springmeier, all of Davenport; and loving extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother John LaFrentz.

Funeral Services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Ray will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Bettendorf. Visitation will be Friday, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, with a vigil service at 6:00 p.m. There will be additional visitation prior to mass at church from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. John Vianney Church and Susan G. Koman. Honoring his wishes, inurnment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street, Davenport, IA
Jun
25
Service
6:00p.m.
Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street, Davenport, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Paul and I are in Colorado and so sorry we could not attend Ray´s visitation and mass. Our deepest condolences to all of you. Sending prayers and hugs.
Kathleen Grask
Friend
June 26, 2021
I am so very sorry for your loss, you will all be in my prayers.
Sue Cheek
Other
June 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results