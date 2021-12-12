Raymond J. Laures

February 16, 1935-December 6, 2021

Raymond J. Laures, 86, of DeWitt, peacefully passed away on the feast of St. Nicholas Monday, December 6, 2021, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House Bettendorf.

Raymond Joseph Laures was born February 16, 1935 in New Hampton, Iowa to Nicholas and Loretta (nee Meighan) Laures. He was #3 of 7 children. He graduated from New Hampton High School in 1952. Ray met the love of his life JoAnn in Hills, Iowa, and they were united in marriage on Sept 1, 1956.

Ray & JoAnn started their life together in Michigan where he began his finance work in Credit Unions at St. Leo's parish. Ray & family moved back to Iowa where he continued his career at Collins CU, then Oscar Mayer CU and went on to become CEO of Family Credit Union. He was active in local, state, national, and international CU business throughout his successful career.

Ray excelled in his profession and was elected President of the World Council of Credit Unions. Though he had modest Iowa farm beginnings, his role as World Council President provided him the opportunity to travel extensively promoting the mission of Credit Unions. Ray was able to travel with JoAnn to 6 of the 7 continents and he valued those experiences.

Credit Unions were his professional passion, but his faith, wife JoAnn and family were most important to him. Ray was a humble, kind and grateful man with an unwavering sense of humor.

It is with heavy hearts that we must now hold him spiritually rather than physically, but we will remember to say our prayers, go to church, and stay close to God as he always told us. He will be deeply missed by his children with spouses, Annie (Jim) Cunniff, Mary (Brad) Schultz, Pat (Jim) Pope, Jane (Lennie) LeClair, Bill (Mindy) Laures & Jim (Susan) Laures; and grandchildren: Nick Cunniff, Katie Cunniff, Breezy Cunniff, Caitlin Schultz, Megan Schultz, Austin Pope, Billy Pope, Tommy Pope, Hannah & Glen Hill: Eilainah, Charlotte, Joseph Hill, Jacob LeClair, Abigail LeClair, Lauren Laures, Nathan Laures, Ryder Stokoszynski, Zachary Laures, Brecken Stokoszynski, Vance Stokoszynski, Avett Stokoszynski, Hadley Laures, Erica Laures, Christopher Laures, Jessica Laures; siblings Regina (Ron) Gustas and Bernie (Larry) Novack, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife JoAnn, parents, brothers Don and Paul, and sisters MaryJo and Agnes.

Visitation will be from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Friday, December 10, 2021, at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 11, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt, The Rev. Fr. Stephen Page officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be made in Ray's name to St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt.

