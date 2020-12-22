Raymond Meier

April 12, 1936-December 19, 2020

DEWITT-Raymond Meier age 84, died peacefully, Saturday, December 19, 2020 at West Wing Place, Dewitt with his family by his side.

Raymond Edward Meier was born on April 12, 1936 at Monticello, Iowa. He was the son of Edward and Bernice (Schneider). Ray graduated from Monticello Community School in 1954. He served in the United States Army from 1956-1958. He spent most of his deployment in France. He returned home and married his high school sweetheart, Janis Gottleaber on December 28, 1958 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Monticello. They were kept busy raising their three kids Kurt, Karmen, and Marvin, in Wheatland, Iowa before returning to DeWitt once the kids had grown. Ray was a salesman, mostly in agriculture and insurance. At one point he owned a John Deere Implement Store in Lowden during the 70's. He also sold insurance for Iowa Life for many years. Later, Ray and Jan enjoyed being snowbirds in Arizona forging a whole new host of dear friends and enjoying their retirement. Ray could make anyone smile. When asked what you will remember about Ray, many will say, "He always was a jokester and could make me laugh". He was active in his community. He was a member of the First Congregational Church in DeWitt, served on the Board of Directors at DeWitt Bank and Trust, and was a member of the Masonic Lodge, AM-Vets, American Legion and Lion's Club.

Ray was always the life of the party. Even during the past few years while a resident of the West Wing Place, he would always make it a point to say hello to the fellow residents or find a way to make them laugh. If you knew Ray, you knew he always made Lemonade from Lemons and was always hard at work. His favorite saying was "Crowd the work, don't let the work crowd you."

Surviving Raymond is his beloved wife Janis of 62 years, 3 children, Kurt (Sheri), DeWitt, Marvin, Cedar Rapids, Karmen (Eveleen), Port Townsend, WA, 10 grandchildren, Cody Meier, Olivia, Madison and Kendal Meier, Maxwell and Samuel Meier, Kenneth (Kate) Waechter, Jessica Hutchison, Guthrie( Ashley) Waechter, Rick (Kate) Waechter, 5 great-grandchildren and his sister, Janaan Husmann, Monticello. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, Delbert Husmann.

Due to COVID 19, services will be held at a later date. Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello has taken Ray and his family into their care. You may sign the online guestbook at www.goettschonline.com

In lieu of flowers, you can make a contribution to Camp Courageous in Monticello, to your local Veterans' group or church in Ray's memory.