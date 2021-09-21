Raymond "Ray" Gene Thomsen

February 13, 1939-September 17, 2021

LONG GROVE-Raymond "Ray" Gene Thomsen, 82, of Long Grove, Iowa, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021 at Country View in North Liberty, Iowa with his loving family by his side.

A family burial with military honors will be held at the Rock Island National Cemetery on Friday, September 24, 2021. The family invites all friends and family to a Celebration of Life Open House at Don & Lisa Brunning's home at 30858 144th Ave, Long Grove, Iowa on Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 12:00-5:00 pm

Ray was born on February 13, 1939 in Davenport, Iowa, the son of Evelyn (Schmidt) and Marvin Thomsen. He served in the United States Navy from 1957 to 1960. Ray retired from Caterpillar after working 25 years and then went on to work at the Rock Island Arsenal for another 15 years. After retirement Ray continued to stay very busy with growing huge gardens, selling produce, delivering Meals on Wheels, maintaining rental properties and caring for his mother. Papa Ray will be remembered for his hard work ethic, his willingness to always lend a hand, the fun he brought to canoe trips, enjoying some beers at the pond and especially his love of his country, friends and family.

The family would like to thank Ray's caregivers at Country View, especially Kelly (the owner and his guardian angel) and her staff for taking such good care of our Papa the last four years. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made directly to Kelly Quigley, 555 W Penn St, North Liberty, IA 52317.

Ray is survived by his brother, Jack Thomsen; children: Danny Thomsen of Davenport, Iowa, Lisa (Don) Brunning of Long Grove, Iowa, Tony (Carolyn) Meyer of Killeen, Texas and Riley (Ronda) Meyer of Davenport, Iowa; seven grandchildren: Donnie Jr, Shayleen, Christopher, Kacie, Tilor, Brooklyn, Aubrey; seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents, infant daughters Mary Ellen and Brenda; sister, Nancy Lafoon and brother, Clayton Thomsen, and grandson, Nicholas Brunning.