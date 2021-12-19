Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Reginald Courtney Reed
FUNERAL HOME
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA

Reginald Courtney Reed

December 14, 2021

Reginald Courtney Reed, 69 of Davenport, Iowa passed away December 14, 2021 at his home. Funeral services celebrating his life will be held on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 11am at Weerts Funeral Home; visitation will begin at 10am. Burial will be at Pine Hill Cemetery following the service. Memorials in Reginald's name may be made to the family or to your favorite charity.

Reginald was born in Centerville, IA to Harry and Bernice (Thomas) Reed. Reginald was employed at Hostess Bakery for 35 years and retired in 2000. Reginald enjoyed spending time with his family and friends especially his grand and great grandchildren, but his all time favorite was playing the lottery and scratch offs. He was a big fan of the Raiders, he enjoyed watching them as well as Illinois basketball. He had such a big heart and a giving soul and would give you his last. Through all the trials and tribulations Reginald endured it was rare you saw him with a frown or heard a negative word.

Reginald is survived by his wife Mary (Westerfield) Reed, daughters Constance (Edwin) Goodwin, Michelle and Tenise Westerfield and son Reginald Bullock all of Davenport, IA. His sisters Celeste and Bridget Reed of East Moline, IL, Vanessa Simmons of Aurora, IL and Lisa Wilson of Minneapolis, MN. Grandchildren; Simone, Asia, Rashelle, Dontae, Elijah, Eliyah, Reggie Jr and Avani. Great Grandchildren; Tylan and Nena. Aunts, Kathryn Teague and Carolyn Morney godson Leonard Harvey and a host of family and friends. Reginald was preceded in death by his parents and his grandson Tyrell Nelson.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be left to the family by visiting his obituary at www.weertsfh.com


Published by Quad-City Times from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd, Davenport, IA
Dec
21
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd, Davenport, IA
Dec
21
Burial
Pine Hill Cemetery
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Weerts Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Weerts Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
To the Reed family Mister Reggie was a great person he was a father that I needed to hear from in times when things were going hard for me I enjoyed laughing I enjoyed his company ln dialysis when I was having a bad day he would always say Miss Anna hold your head up smile and thank God for every day my heart hurts deeply I will miss him and may God bless you and keep you safe
Anna Bruce
Friend
December 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results