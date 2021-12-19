Reginald Courtney Reed

December 14, 2021

Reginald Courtney Reed, 69 of Davenport, Iowa passed away December 14, 2021 at his home. Funeral services celebrating his life will be held on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 11am at Weerts Funeral Home; visitation will begin at 10am. Burial will be at Pine Hill Cemetery following the service. Memorials in Reginald's name may be made to the family or to your favorite charity.

Reginald was born in Centerville, IA to Harry and Bernice (Thomas) Reed. Reginald was employed at Hostess Bakery for 35 years and retired in 2000. Reginald enjoyed spending time with his family and friends especially his grand and great grandchildren, but his all time favorite was playing the lottery and scratch offs. He was a big fan of the Raiders, he enjoyed watching them as well as Illinois basketball. He had such a big heart and a giving soul and would give you his last. Through all the trials and tribulations Reginald endured it was rare you saw him with a frown or heard a negative word.

Reginald is survived by his wife Mary (Westerfield) Reed, daughters Constance (Edwin) Goodwin, Michelle and Tenise Westerfield and son Reginald Bullock all of Davenport, IA. His sisters Celeste and Bridget Reed of East Moline, IL, Vanessa Simmons of Aurora, IL and Lisa Wilson of Minneapolis, MN. Grandchildren; Simone, Asia, Rashelle, Dontae, Elijah, Eliyah, Reggie Jr and Avani. Great Grandchildren; Tylan and Nena. Aunts, Kathryn Teague and Carolyn Morney godson Leonard Harvey and a host of family and friends. Reginald was preceded in death by his parents and his grandson Tyrell Nelson.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be left to the family by visiting his obituary at www.weertsfh.com