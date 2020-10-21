Reid William Gleeson

May 11, 2015-October 13, 2020

Reid William Gleeson, first-born son of Megan and Bill Gleeson, was the sweetest and most loved little boy with the brightest blue eyes. Reid had so many loves in his life during his 5 beautiful years. He LOVED his little brother, Brady, his PDB, reading books, playing ninja warrior, throwing water balloons, doing trick shots, driving his gator, golfing, swimming, going to parks, family museums and frequenting Disney World and Give Kids the World Village. However, Reid's biggest loves were his mommy, daddy, and garbage trucks. Reid loved pulling his garbage cans to the end of the driveway and he loved watching the garbage trucks come to his house every Monday. Reid also had a great eye for spotting dumpsters. He and his family would drive around looking for stinky garbage trucks and dumpsters, and Reid would notice and shout out which company each belonged to.

Reid fought a terribly aggressive brain cancer for 3 years. Although Reid spent a lot of time at "hotel hospital", happy memories filled his days. You could find Reid bowling, sinking putts, playing volleyball, exploring the hospital, or emptying recycling cans to keep busy during long and sometimes excruciating treatments. Reid never had time for naps or complaining. He took advantage of every minute of each day, doing all of the things that he loved, with the people that he loved.

Reid's family is forever grateful to the amazing doctors, nurses, pharmacists, art & music therapists, child-life, and dance marathon at Stead Family Children's Hospital who took perfect care of him and his family. Reid's journey took him to many places including Lurie in Chicago, Mayo in Rochester, and St. Jude in Memphis. His family is so thankful for all of the guidance they received from the many dedicated Neuro-Oncologists who tried to find him a cure.

Reid will be missed every second of every day by his Mommy, Daddy, brother Brady (4), baby brother Carver (4 months), his dog Mary, and by his many loving cousins, aunts and uncles and grandparents. He will be so dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Reid's family treasured each memory and each day with their sweet fighter.

Memorials may be directed to the Rally for Reid Foundation to support Childhood Cancer. Reid's heaven send-off will be Thursday, October 22nd. More information can be found at: https://reidgleeson.eventcreate.com

We love you THIS MUCH sweet Reid. For as long as we are living, our baby you'll be…